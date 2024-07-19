The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Stunning York Street home breaks Launceston's residential sale record

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated July 19 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goorak, at 16 York Street Launceston, has set a new residential sale record for Launceston. Pictures by Paul Scambler, supplied
Goorak, at 16 York Street Launceston, has set a new residential sale record for Launceston. Pictures by Paul Scambler, supplied

A restored 1860s home in a historic pocket of Launceston has set a new record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.