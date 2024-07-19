Stunning York Street home breaks Launceston's residential sale record

A restored 1860s home in a historic pocket of Launceston has set a new record.
'Goorak', located at 16 York Street near Windmill Hill, sold this week to a Sydney couple.
The sale price has not been disclosed, however, it is understood to be more than the $3.4 million sum paid for 1 Brisbane Street in 2021.
That home had previously boasted the region's biggest residential sale, while other rural properties such as the six-hectare Old Illaroo in St Leonards have fetched prices of more than $4 million.
The York Street home attracted interstate and local buyers during an expression of interest campaign.
It sits comfortably alongside a strip of grand homes that overlook the CBD.
"That part of York Street has always performed well," said selling agent George Bushby, of Bushby Creese.
"It's very tightly held [and has] proximity to the CBD, and they're larger blocks as well.
"You get north-facing sun which is rare ... it's really French Street and York Street that have that aspect which makes it pretty unique."
The five-bedroom, 1366 square metre property had been tipped to break the city's residential benchmark when it was first listed earlier this year.
At the time, Mr Bushby called it the best home he'd ever listed.
Its sale headlines more than half a dozen $1 million-plus sales in Greater Launceston during the past six weeks.
"It's positive for the slower period of the selling season," Mr Bushby said.
"It's great there's been some of these big sales. It's good for Launceston and consumer confidence."
Mr Bushby said of his agency had made 20 $1 million-plus sales in the most recent financial year. Forty-five per cent of those properties were bought by interstate buyers.
