Nando's secures Art Deco building for long-awaited Launceston store

You asked for it, it's happening.
Portuguese chicken chain Nando's has unveiled long-awaited plans for its first-ever Launceston store.
Nando's plans to set up shop in the former Pizza Capers building on the corner of Brisbane and Wellington Streets.
The tired two-storey building will undergo a multimillion-dollar upgrade that will see it transformed into a state-of-the art, South African-inspired restaurant.
This includes the top floor, which has long sat empty, but will soon become a dedicated upstairs dining space.
Nando's Tasmania head franchisees Raz Haroon and Tim Archer said the restaurant would seat 90-plus people.
"We're very excited to open a store in Launceston - it's been a plan that has been in motion for 10 or 11 years now," Mr Haroon said.
"The site on 182 Brisbane Street is just perfect, it ticks all the boxes in terms of location and provides lots of options for in-store, takeaway and delivery."
Mr Haroon and Mr Archer have plans to build more Nando's restaurants across the state, but their immediate focus is on Launceston.
They hope to employ 40-plus locals when the store opens some time in the lead-up to Christmas.
"It's a Tasmanian-owned business and we want to support the local community so we will be recruiting later this year," Mr Haroon said.
"We're starting with locals in the Launceston and surrounding areas."
The Art Deco Brisbane Street building dates back to 1939 and was designed by John McDowell and G.J.F Anderson.
It is well-known as the former Tasmanian Tyre Service building, and has also housed Pizza Hut, Red Herring and a Yeltuor pop-up store since the mid-2000s.
Brisbane-founded pizza chain Pizza Capers opened in 2011 and operated from the site for 12 years. Its branding was removed from the building in the past few months.
Shepherd and Heap's Blake Shepherd said he had been working with Nando's on a Launceston move for some time.
"We're very pleased to be able to negotiate such an attractive proposition for the property owners," he said.
"It'll be certain to see longevity and [it's] a really appropriate use for the building."
The development application plans are being displayed with City of Launceston until July 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.