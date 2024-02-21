House of the Week | Federation home with chic upgrades

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This beautifully renovated circa 1912 Federation home sits on a spacious 2807 square metres and seamlessly blends period charm with modern luxury.
"The light-filled lounge, family/dining and chef's kitchen with garden views are a delight," Jeremy Wilkinson of Harcourts Launceston said.
The kitchen is of absolute quality, with a large oven, a six-burner gas cooktop, a walk-in pantry, and stone benchtops. It's truly the perfect place for entertaining, and it can cater to any size family.
Throughout the home, there's fabulous light. The lounge and formal dining area are very warm and welcoming, with French doors that lead out to the undercover entertaining area. From there, you can enjoy the tranquil views over the expansive backyard.
There are four double bedrooms with built-in robes, a studio that can be utilised as an office or home gym, and three bathrooms - two of which have been newly renovated.
"All the hard work has been done with meticulous renovations and thoughtful planning," Jeremy said.
Interior features of the property include polished floorboards in neutral tones throughout the home, a spacious entryway, and gas heating.
Step outside into the lush gardens, and you'll find a wonderful space with many secluded spots, including a gorgeous arbour, which offers so much outdoor enjoyment.
The exterior of the home has been freshly painted, it has new fencing and is secure for children and pets. There is also a brand-new remote-controlled double garage with internal access.
Privately tucked away just moments from the CBD via a hedge-lined secluded lane, sits 4 Croydon Avenue on a gorgeous parcel of land.
The location is unmatched, close to quality private and public schools, supermarkets, entertainment, and sports facilities and an easy 20-minute walk to Launceston's CBD. It's also within walking distance of Launceston Aquatic Centre, Kmart Shopping Plaza and City Park.
