Feature Property | Elegance, excellence, ease

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
One of very few homes to contribute contemporary excellence on a streetscape renowned and recognized for its classical elegance, this prominent residence's balance of size, style and low-maintenance ease puts it even further into a class of its own.
Crisp, clean external lines deliver an impressive introduction to inviting spaces including a sequence of living and dining areas that are both refined and relaxed and complemented by a courtyard retreat that catches the sun and brings the outside in beautifully.
An open-plan kitchen featuring an island bench, walk-in pantry, ample cabinetry and its own courtyard aspect enhances the dimensions of a design that offers a flexible downstairs bedroom and bathroom while a central staircase and an integrated lift precede up to four further bedrooms above.
The main bedroom's ensuite and a substantial third bathroom reflect this residence's ability to meet modern needs in a manner that makes particularly perfect sense for those wishing to downsize with-out compromise.
Spacious, stylish, accompanied by a large laundry, separate powder room and outdoor surroundings that include the exceptional - and rare - High Street asset of a secure rear double garage, this out-standing home is just moments from St Georges Square, cafes, East Launceston Primary School, bus routes, the swimming centre and the CBD.
