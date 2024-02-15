ICYMI: Photos from the Friday electricity of Party in the paddock

Although this year's Party in the Paddock is already in the rear view mirror, punters - and Examiner photographer Phillip Biggs - are still living off the event's electrifying "religious experience" .
The state's biggest music festival, and its 12,000 attendees, took over Quercus Park for four days from February 8 to see more 190 musicians perform on six stages.
The independent arts and music event was the biggest yet - both in terms of acts and crowds - kicking off with bands like San Cisco alongside local performers and big guns, like Rudimental and The Veronicas.
Later on the Friday night, the stage was set after early performances from Memphis LK to rising-star G Flip before German set Milky Chance kicked off.
But for the whole day, the artists, the outfits and the atmosphere of Party in the Paddock were scintillating - and the day had just begun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.