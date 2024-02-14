Former Liberal government minister announces election tilt

Former attorney-general Elise Archer has announced she will contest this year's state election as an independent.
Ms Archer was sensationally asked to resign from cabinet by Premier Jeremy Rockliff last year after a WhatsApp message was leaked, in which she made an offensive remark about victim-survivors of child sexual abuse.
She had asked for staff to turn off comments on a social media post as she was "sick of victim-survivors".
Ms Archer later clarified she was sick of abusive comments and attacks being directed at her.
She resigned from cabinet and the Liberal party in October and had signalled that she would resign from parliament.
Ms Archer then a day later said she would consider sitting in parliament as an independent.
Mr Rockliff shortly after asked her to guarantee supply and confidence in the government if she was to stay on for the term or resign as she had previously announced.
He gave Ms Archer a deadline to commit to either option, otherwise he said he would dissolve the lower house and call an early election.
Ms Archer resigned, accusing the premier in a lengthy statement of bullying tactics.
In a short statement issued after the premier called an election on February 14, Ms Archer confirmed she would contest as an independent candidate in her former seat of Clark.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to run as an Independent in Clark at the next state election," she said.
"The overwhelming heartfelt support from my constituents every day has reminded me just how much I love being a local member and I look forward to the opportunity of getting straight back into it.
"I will have more to say in coming days."
