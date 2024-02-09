From the Archives: Hawks hit Hoblers, college high-flyers, bushfire outpouring

Launceston responded in a huge way when the Black Saturday bushfires hit Victoria this week in 2009.
Bags and boxes of donations were piled metres high outside public buildings in Pasterson Street as Launceston residents took it on themselves to help those affected by one of Australia's all-time worst bushfire disasters.
The fires resulted in Australia's highest-ever loss of human life from a bushfire - 173 fatalities - and any people were left homeless.
Elsewhere across Tasmania, Hawthorn players joined in Saturday morning netball action at Hoblers Bridge, and academic high-fliers were being recognised at Launceston and Newstead colleges.
Elsewhere Scotch Oakburn middle school was being redeveloped, Peter Luczak was in town for the Burnie International, and Launcestonians were out and about at social events.
See all the photos in the gallery below.
