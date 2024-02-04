Festivale 2024 finishes on a high with celebrity chefs and ARIA Award winners

With musical acts, wacky waiters on unicycles and a visit from a bona fide Masterchef, Festivale 2024 finished on a high note.
Six-time ARIA Award winner Diesel and Sydneysiders The Beautiful Girls serenaded the crowds, while celebrity chef Matt Moran was right at home in the UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
The Examiner photographer Phillip Biggs was on hand to capture some of the action on day three.
