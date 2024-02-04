The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Festivale 2024 finishes on a high with celebrity chefs and ARIA Award winners

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
February 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With music acts and a visit by celebrity chef Matt Moran, Festivale 2024 finished with a bang. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

With musical acts, wacky waiters on unicycles and a visit from a bona fide Masterchef, Festivale 2024 finished on a high note.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.