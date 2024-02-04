'Really keen': Council, government sign stadium agreement on dotted line

The ink has dried on an agreement the City of Launceston and the state government say means the North is "no worse off" when York Park, currently branded as UTAS Stadium, is signed over to Stadiums Tasmania.
A draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) was endorsed by councillors late 2023 and officially signed by Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood and Minister for Stadia and Events Nic Street on February 4.
The non-legally binding document detailed the number of AFL and AFLW games the council expected to take place at the venue the new peak body takes ownership of the stadium.
Cr Garwood said although Stadiums Tasmania was required by legislation to host sport and other events at the stadium, the MoU showed the government and council meant business.
"The Stadiums Tasmania Act 2022 specifies that Stadiums Tasmania must continue to attract and deliver international and national sporting, entertainment and events content," he said.
"We're hopeful this MoU will give additional assurance to our community that the council and state government are committed to growing content at UTAS Stadium under a new management model, long into the future."
Minister for Stadia and Events Nic Street said the council and government worked closely on the agreement, and it would ensure the stadium would remain "the premier venue in the North".
"One of the things that the council wanted to lock in was content," Mr Street said.
"We were as keen as they were on locking in content for the North of the state.
"We were more than comfortable to develop this MoU to make sure that there was an understanding about a minimum level of content for UTAS Stadium going forward, which we were really keen to sign because we want to demonstrate our commitment to supporting the North."
Mr Street said the AFL - which has the final say on the number of games UTAS Stadium - was "well aware" of the discussions between the council and the state government about the MoU.
The mayor said the commitment by the state government, and the future transfer of the stadium to Stadiums Tasmania, would lead to a better outcome for Launceston ratepayers.
Cr Garwood said Launceston would still reap the economic rewards of high-profile events, but the costs of managing the stadium would be borne by all those who used it and just Launceston residents.
"It's going to remain a community asset," he said.
"The $30 million that's injected to the local economy is still going to inject directly into the local economy.
"Along Invermay Road, for example, the Bizy Bee and those businesses are still going to reap the benefits that are associated with events at the stadium.
"If anything that's going to increase as Stadiums Tasmania will be able to make deals and use the relationships they're able to build through their specific skill sets that we just haven't accessed at a local level at the moment."
