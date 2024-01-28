The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Aussies love lamb on their plates, could we learn to love goat?

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 29 2024 - 7:31am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goat Fest convener and President of the Dairy Goats Society Tasmania, Steve Baldock in Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Goat Fest convener and President of the Dairy Goats Society Tasmania, Steve Baldock in Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Lamb is part of Australian identity and a regular fixture on our plates. But what about its cousin the goat?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.