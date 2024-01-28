Aussies love lamb on their plates, could we learn to love goat?

Lamb is part of Australian identity and a regular fixture on our plates. But what about its cousin the goat?
While some might shy away from adding goat to their next barbecue, it's a protein that's gaining popularity in Tasmania, due in large part to demand from migrant communities.
President of the Dairy Goat Society of Australia's Tasmanian branch Steven Baldock said there's significant interest in goat meat from Indian, Sri Lankan, Nepalese and African communities in Tasmania.
It's the "meat of choice" for these communities and Mr Baldock said he gets calls all the time from people looking for goat meat.
As a dairy goat farmer, he's not able to supply them and has to divert them to other suppliers.
There are also a few restaurants in the area that serve goat meat seasonally, he said.
"Unfortunately, that's one of the things with goats," Mr Baldock said.
"If you want the real young goats, they are a seasonal breeder, so they're only around certain times a year."
Callan Morse, Stud Principal at Sherwood Boer Goats, said the Tasmanian goat market is the most lucrative in the country.
This is because the state does not have wild, feral or Rangeland goats, which have priced farmed goat meat out of the market in other parts of the country.
Mr Morse has seen goat meat sold for 90 cents a kilo on the hooks around the country, but in Tasmania goat meat can comfortably sell in the high teens per kilo.
Strangely, while goat meat isn't that popular in the country, there's huge demand for Australian goat overseas.
90 per cent of goat meat produced within Australia gets exported to countries in the Middle East and Asia.
The Department of Agriculture has identified that while Australia is a small producer of goat meat, it is the world's largest exporter.
Mr Morse said there was "significant under-awareness" within Tasmania that goats can be eaten.
He said it might be because the broader community "can't get past the ick", and there was a stigma around goat meat.
"I'd suggest a number of those people maybe hold that stigma without actually having tried it," he said.
Mr Morse described the taste and texture as similar to lamb but "sweeter" and less fatty.
"You don't get that fat layer generally like you would on lamb cuts and that's why there are those health and nutritional benefits to goat meat - high protein, low in cholesterol," he said.
"You kind of can't really describe it fully until you try it yourself."
Mr Morse said goat had the potential to rival lamb in Australia, but it was a big challenge.
"You'd need a lot of goats to try and challenge the sheep industry," he said.
"There's an opportunity there. It's just going to take a number of individuals, groups, organisations, executives, etc, to kind of buy in and collectively work together, I suppose."
