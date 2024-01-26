Bridport Splash still an Australia Day favourite for Northern Tasmanians

Windy weather was not enough to keep about 1000 Tasmanians from taking to Bridport's Goftons Beach on Friday for the annual Bridport Splash.
The popular Australia Day event from Bridport Surf Life Saving Club has run for over a decade, and continues to entertain families with traditional beach fun like tug-of-war, beach sprints and the nippers run.
Bridport Splash organiser Jim Dennis said he was pleased to see the turnout despite a rather overcast day.
"It's actually quite warm as soon as you're off the beach and on the beach it's windy but I'd say there's nearly 1000 people here."
He said over the years the nippers session and sandcastle building competition were among the favourite events of the Splash.
"Lots of different ideas come out from the sandcastles," he said.
"This year's competition has been judged by the Australia Day ambassador for our region, Professor Peter Dargaville."
Mr Dennis thanked Dorset Council for supporting the event over the years.
"It's a great relaxed day for people to come along on Australia Day, it's just a really casual day on the beach," he said.
