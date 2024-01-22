United attack down the Wings as sisters boost dual statewide campaign

A big cross-town double transfer is the latest development as Launceston United prepare for another dual assault on statewide soccer.
For the second season running, Birch Avenue will host men's and women's state league action and while the same can now be said about Windsor Park, Riverside Olympic will have to make do without two of their brightest home-grown talents.
Sisters Chelsea and Amelia Wing have swapped orange shirts for blue as United seek to bounce back to their double-winning best form in the Women's Super League while also looking to build on a difficult winless debut season in the NPL Tasmania.
United's technical director Frank Compton hoped the state representatives would play a key part in a pivotal season for the club.
"Chelsea and Amelia are two players that the club are proud to have attracted this summer," he said.
"The news of their arrival has been a popular one within the group. We look forward to helping them both develop their game with our club and can't wait to see them in action."
The club is optimistic about contrasting challenges as Nick Rawlinson continues to lead the senior women's side while experienced coach Lino Sciulli takes charge of the men.
"We are looking for a more harmonious season," Compton said.
"We are seeking good communication and looking forward to enjoying football across two statewide competitions.
"We've been working in recruitment since September so would be disappointed if we were not in a good spot, but it's good to know people want to come and join us."
Canadian centre-back Malik Smith arrives after a year playing for Wellington's Western Suburbs in New Zealand while United have also cast their net towards Prospect, luring under-21 league golden glove winner Noah Curtis from Launceston City to provide goalkeeping competition for Aidan Piper.
"Noah is a big local in for us and we are really excited about that," Compton said. "City had two very good keepers with him and Lachie Clark for one spot and we did the numbers. We put a proposal forward and Noah was accepting of it.
"Aidan is still here so we feel we have good competition in that spot and want them to really push each other."
After beginning their return to men's statewide action with 18-straight losses, United picked up two derby draws in their final three matches and Sciulli will look to build on that using his extensive NPL experience with City and Northern Rangers.
"Lino brings good communication to players and a clear blueprint of how he likes teams set up and gives players confidence to know if they are training well enough they will get a chance.
"Lino does not want excuses. There was a bit of a feeling that our first season - while a free swing - was not used to its best potential but with a full pre-season we have ideas and goals. They are not setting a points tally or position but quietly believe they can get some good results this season."
Compton said further signings are anticipated for the women's team which finished third in the league and cup runners-up last season.
Having talented playmaker Montana Leonard back from a lengthy ACL injury also feels like a new signing as the Canadian hopes to build on the import contributions of reigning player of the season Angelique Ikeda, fellow American Alexis Mitchell and English striker Ellie La Monte.
"Angelique, Ellie and Alexis were very successful so we're really keen to make sure anyone we get in will be ready to go and hopefully we've got another one coming up.
"Montana is available after her injury issues so we're keen to give her a chance to do what she came here to do two years ago. We're looking forward to seeing what she can do on the pitch. We know what she can do, we just want to show other people.
"She's a very top player, a centre-forward or a number 10. We feel we've got good options in the final third which is an area Nick wanted to add to."
Compton said the club welcomed another Launceston team joining the WSL.
"Obviously there was a lot of talk over spring of clubs coming in and we were fully supportive of a second Northern team and now that Riverside are in it will be good for the North to have two competitive teams."
