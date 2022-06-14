I was Missouri player of the year in 2017 and this is kind of similar- Alexis Mitchell
Launceston United midfielder Alexis Mitchell is almost certainly the first to compare Australia's smallest state with America's 21st largest.
Advertisement
Asked where her Women's Statewide League player of the final award ranked among her soccer achievements, the 23-year-old import drew a swift comparison to her homeland.
"I was Missouri player of the year in 2017 and this is kind of similar," she said.
While Mitchell's home city of Kansas has a similar population to Tasmania, the state of Missouri is more than 10 times the size with 6,160,281 recorded in the 2020 census.
However, Mitchell said there is one department where her latest club trumps anything in her home country.
"I was also voted second team all-region in the States but this club and this atmosphere and the history - nothing could compete with that, it's amazing."
Recruited when Canadian Montana Leonard suffered a career-ending knee injury in the opening match of this season, Mitchell has wasted little time making herself at home at Birch Avenue.
With four league appearances to her name, the diminutive playmaker has also graced all three cup ties, converting the winning spot-kick in the quarter-final penalty shoot-out against South Hobart, scoring in the semi-final win at Taroona and then adjudged player of the match in the decider.
Ably protected by United enforcers Madi Gilpin and Karla Jones, Mitchell dominated the midfield, setting up most of their best chances including the delightful pass inside the full-back for Laura Dickinson's second goal.
"That feels really good," she said immediately after the trophy presentation at KGV.
"It was a great day for some soccer and I'm very proud of the girls for putting it out there.
"It was a good battle and a great match, high intensity and some pretty good soccer."
Mitchell said there were noticeable differences between Tasmania and America, both in sport and behaviour.
"This soccer has more heart behind it where it's more business-like in America. That's what I like about coming over here.
"These girls are so friendly. Coming from America, when I first came over here everyone was saying sorry if they played a bad pass and I was like 'people are just so nice here and I'm like the rude one'. It's been a real pleasure to play with them."
With eight straight wins to start their WSL campaign, United will enjoy a welcome bye this weekend before resuming action against Devonport on June 25.
Advertisement
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.