Launceston United midfielder Alexis Mitchell reflects on Women's Statewide Cup final

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:00am
DREAM TEAM: Launceston United's US import Alexis Mitchell with her player of the match trophy from the Women's Statewide Cup final. Picture: Rob Shaw

I was Missouri player of the year in 2017 and this is kind of similar

- Alexis Mitchell

Launceston United midfielder Alexis Mitchell is almost certainly the first to compare Australia's smallest state with America's 21st largest.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

