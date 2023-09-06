The gap between reigning champions Launceston United and the Women's Super League's new big guns is brutally exposed in their record against them.
In nine meetings against South Hobart and Devonport this season, United are yet to score.
Factor in stoppage time and that's about 14 goal-less hours.
As South gallop towards what could be an unbeaten campaign, they have beaten United 2-0, 1-0 and 1-0 and drawn 0-0 in the league while also winning the Statewide Cup final 2-0.
Strikers, who will finish the campaign in second place, have beaten their Northern rivals 5-0, 3-0 and 2-0 and drawn 0-0.
Coming off their own league and cup double last season, United are well aware of their Achilles heel in a campaign destined for a third-placed finish.
"The two teams on top have been a big challenge for us," reflected coach Nick Rawlinson.
"Devonport and South Hobart have had the wood on us and we've struggled to score against them. They are the teams we need to look at in order to improve."
Take out those two opponents and United had won 12 out of 13 fixtures (a 3-2 loss at Kingborough on July 1 the only blemish) ahead of Wednesday night's catch-up match against Clarence and Saturday's season-ender at Kingborough.
"It's been a mixed bag," Rawlinson continued. "We've suffered from inconsistency through 90 minutes.
"Result-wise, we had a good start and were scoring a few goals but hit a bit of a drop-off. We regained form towards the end of the season. I feel we are playing better football now even though the results are not as good."
Rawlinson said United's highlights were reaching a third straight cup final and the recent 3-0 defeat of Clarence, although the goalless draw at Valley Road - playing with only 10 for an hour following their captain's dismissal - is also worth a mention.
After 18 games, United had won nine, drawn two and lost seven.
He said the emergence and development of young players like Jaz Venn, Lucy Smith, Ava and Neve Farquhar, Laura Fulton and Anna Day was a highlight, adding: "Ollie Smith played a full 90 on Saturday and had a great game and there are other youngsters coming through and if we keep that going it's promising signs.
"They are mainly first-year WSL players and have all grown through the season so hopefully next year will be bigger and better."
