Ikeda and Byard take top honours as United reflect on season

American import Angelique Ikeda and club stalwart Christian Byard were the major winners as Launceston United celebrated their 2023 season.
More than 120 guests attended an annual presentation night at Country Club Tasmania as the club reflected on its maiden season in both statewide competitions.
Arriving at Birch Avenue with previous experience in the Macedonian first division and US college level, Ikeda gained instant popularity with a last-minute winner at Taroona in June and never looked back as Nick Rawlinson's side reached a third-straight cup final and finished third in the Women's Super League.
Byard took the honours in NPL Tasmania and also claimed the coach's award as United stepped up into the men's statewide league.
Rawlinson has since been reappointed as women's coach with Lino Sciulli announced as men's equivalent, taking over from Fernando Munoz.
WSL golden boot: Dani Gunton; coaches award: Oli Smith; Ian Dickinson players' player: Katie Hill; best and fairest: Angelique Ikeda
NPL Tasmania golden boot: David Owusu; coaches award: Christian Byard; Fred Dracup players' player: Will Spicer; best and fairest: Christian Byard
NPL U21 golden boot: Abdul Abdelrasoul; coaches award: Ben Findlay; players' player: Joel Vandenburg; best and fairest: Henry Brown
Northern Championship men's golden boot: Yousef Mohammadi; coaches award: Kaleb Clark; players' player: Brad Pearce and Kaleb Clark; best and fairest: Rhett Martin
NC women's golden boot: Bianca Anderson; coaches award: Laura Fulton; players' player: Neve Ringk; best and fairest: Estelle Tomkinson
NC1 golden boot: Lochie Cameron; coaches award: Zac Vanash; players' player: Jason Krushka; best and fairest: Oliver Robert-Swain
U17 golden boot: Brodie Mathews; coaches award: Darcy Wiggins and Zac Milich; players' player: Coby Layton; best and fairest: Coby Layton
David Double president's award: Chris Pickering; Harry Taylor club person of the year: Tony Nieuwhof; Jock Glass Award: Henry Brown; Perc Nichols Award: Jazz Venn; Alexandre Rubel Medal: Andrew Smith
