The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston United recruit Ellie La Monte reflects on Women's Super League start

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New faces: Ellie La Monte and Montana Leonard when they arrived at Launceston United earlier this year. Picture Brett Jarvis

Ellie La Monte said she is proud of how well Launceston United bounced back from the devastating early loss of fellow recruit Montana Leonard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.