Premiers: Chapman overcomes injury to help Shamrocks lift short-form trophy

Ian Labrooy has emerged as Westbury's behind-the-scenes hero from their Cricket North Twenty20 premiership triumph.
The Shamrocks posted a formidable 7-140 before restricting Riverside to 8-122 at Windsor Park on Friday night.
Jono Chapman, who hit 11 runs before taking 3-18 and a crucial catch, was acknowledged by Riverside as the Shamrocks' player of the match.
But Chapman had a great story to share about how he got up for the game after feeling out of sorts in the lead-up.
"I played a Twenty20 for Hadspen on Thursday night and I wasn't able to bowl," he said.
"I tweaked my groin on Wednesday night and wasn't sure whether I was going to be able to bowl at all tonight.
"And I just loaded it up with deep heat to try and get through.
"I wasn't sure how it was going to go, if I was going to get one over or four.
"Thankfully we've got a masseur in (teammate) Ian Labrooy there who helped me get through.
"It was really wait and see."
Chapman, who is unavailable for the Shamrocks' other games this weekend, said it also helped knowing he was coming up for a decent break following the match.
"I'll be glad to have eight or nine days off and see how I go from there."
Riverside captain Cooper Anthes highlighted how important Chapman was to the result. "Scoring 140 on this flat a wicket, we definitely thought we were in the game," he said.
"Just those three early wickets that Chappy took broke the back of our innings."
Chapman had Riverside opener Kaidyn Apted out nicking behind before trapping Ben Kidd and Anthes lbw and the Blues were in trouble at 3-16.
I wasn't sure whether I was going to be able to bowl at all.- Westbury's Jono Chapman
But the match-winner had praise for teammates Ollie Wood (35) and Joel Lloyd (24) who helped push the total well past 100.
Lloyd particularly targeted the short boundary on the soccer-pitch side and ended up finding the rope thrice.
The pair came to the crease after top-three batters Dean Thiesfield (20) and Sisitha Jayasinghe (24) laid a solid foundation.
Kieren Hume, who picked up 2-25 including the key wicket of Tom Garwood, and Liam Ryan (1-16) also bowled well.
Chapman said the Shamrocks weren't done this season and had their sights now set on Sunday's one-day semi-final and the two-day competition.
Left-arm speedster Ben Hann was recognised by Westbury as the Blues' best player for taking 3-15 and assisting with a run-out.
Anthes spoke of the trust he has in Hann's ability.
"He bowled in the surge and two (overs) at the backend again and he was just perfect," he said.
"He's got very clear plans and his execution has been good all the way through the tournament."
Garwood (31), Peter New (19) and Alex Tubb (30) were the Blues' most dangerous batters and kept them in the game right up to the final overs.
As hosts, Riverside put on a great family event that was attended by about 200 people. Many sat in front of the clubroom on camping chairs and picnic rugs as sausages sizzled on the barbecue.
Despite the loss, Anthes was upbeat about the Blues form ahead of the rest of the two-day season.
Westbury further asserted themselves as the dominant Twenty20 team with their fourth triumph in the past decade.
The Shamrocks achieved success in 2017-18 before following up with back-to-back triumphs in 2020-22. They turned the tables after losing last year's decider to South Launceston.
