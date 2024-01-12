The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Premiers: Chapman overcomes injury to help Shamrocks lift short-form trophy

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated January 12 2024 - 10:11pm, first published 10:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ian Labrooy has emerged as Westbury's behind-the-scenes hero from their Cricket North Twenty20 premiership triumph.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.