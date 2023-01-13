The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston defeat Westbury in Cricket North Twenty20 decider

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:47pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston with the Cricket North Twenty20 premiership flag after beating Westbury at NTCA no. 2. Picture by Brian Allen

South Launceston are celebrating a well earned Cricket North Twenty20 premiership after preventing Westbury from achieving a three-peat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.