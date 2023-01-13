South Launceston are celebrating a well earned Cricket North Twenty20 premiership after preventing Westbury from achieving a three-peat.
The Shamrocks made a formidable 6-162 before the Knights (2-163) chased it down in 19.2 overs at NTCA no. 2 on Friday night.
According to MyCricket, the Knights hadn't been in the short-form grand final since they lost to Riverside in the 2015/16 summer.
So captain Jeremy Jackson was stoked to see it all come together for his group.
"Twenty20 certainly hasn't been our forte for a number of years now and we really found our groove in that format this year," he said.
"I'm pleased and proud of the boys and feel like they deserve this bit of success because they had a really good weekend in the Twenty20 round matches and have been playing some really good cricket at times."
South did well to stem the run-rate after the Shamrocks raced past 50.
Dean Thiesfield was belting them around early and hit 44 from 34 balls while Joe Griffin (36) was ticking along at a run a ball.
The Shamrocks didn't lose a wicket until the 10th over but had yet to pass 80.
Westbury had good cameos from Jesse Digney (16) and captain Daniel Murfet (24) before Jono Chapman whacked 29 from 12 balls and got them to 162.
South Launceston's innings mirrored Westbury's as Doug Ryan and Sean Harris came out on song.
Harris charged to 52 from 30 balls while Ryan smacked 37 from 40.
Ryan was first to go and received an applause from the crowd as he walked off the field.
They knew it was a significant innings and so did Jackson. "I'm super pleased for Doug, he's hitting the ball as well as anybody at training and has been looking all year like he's going to start peeling off big scores," the skipper said.
"He hits the ball so cleanly, he's one of the cleanest hitters we've got at the club and I put him, Sean and Nathan (Philip) all in a similar category of their ability to strike the ball.
"Tonight those three guys fired for us which is exactly what we've been wanting our top order to do for the whole season."
Philip, the league's most prolific run-scorer, was at his brilliant best and wowed spectators.
He hit sixes onto the changeroom roof as he guided South home and finished 59 not out.
Murfet felt his team put up a great fight in an exciting match.
"We were quite happy with how it all went, Dean (Thiesfield) and Joe (Griffin) were really good and then we didn't end up losing regular wickets which can really peg you back," he said.
"We managed to have a couple of smaller partnerships and then Jono Chapman was awesome at the end as well, punishing a few balls to the boundary.
"Batting-wise, we were pretty happy, we thought if we could make some early inroads with the ball we had a really competitive score."
Murfet could see the parallels between his team's innings and South Launceston's batting.
"They probably did what we did but even better," he said.
"They set their platform and had a good opening partnership and played some really good cricket and were going at the required run-rate and doing what was needed."
Murfet and Chapman took the Shamrocks' wickets.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.