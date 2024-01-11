Get ready to go bang: Cricket North Twenty20 grand final match preview

History is on the line in Friday night's Cricket North Twenty20 grand final at Windsor Park.
Riverside are chasing their first T20 premiership since 2016-17 while Westbury are looking to underline their credentials as the best short-form side of the past decade.
The Shamrocks achieved success in 2017-18 before following up with back-to-back triumphs in 2020-22.
Building steadily through each tournament has been key to their winning ways according to captain Joel Lloyd.
"By the end of it, we usually start hitting our straps," he said.
Westbury are looking to turn the tables after losing last year's decider to South Launceston and Lloyd is expecting an enthralling contest.
The Shamrocks and Blues are regulars in the T20 decider and it will be the pair's third short-form grand final duel in the past decade.
Westbury have taken the chocolates both times but as Lloyd pointed out, the Blues boast the better recent form.
"It's going to be a very exciting game, there's going to be a lot of energy involved that's for sure," he said.
"They're obviously going to be quite hungry and they've had the wood over us so far this season.
"They've beaten us twice now so hopefully we can turn the tables and get one back on them at their home ground."
Riverside trounced Westbury in both the one-day competition and T20 qualifying tournament.
In the latter, the Shamrocks, who made just 79 runs, struggled with the stick as none of their top-eight batters made it to double digits.
The Blues shared the wickets with Sol Scott, Caleb Brewer and Rob Eltringham taking multiple.
Eltringham, who is unavailable for the decider, then knocked an unbeaten 54 from 51 balls.
Riverside skipper Cooper Anthes said the Blues were thrilled to have earned grand final hosting rights.
"Having your home crowd and club getting around the game brings excitement," he said.
"The other teams are looking to get down there and I think there's also an old boys function on, so there'll be a few people down at the club and it should be a good atmosphere."
Fans will be hoping for some big hitting given the hot weather expected and the short boundary toward the soccer pitch.
The Blues have a massive out in Aidan O'Connor, who is playing for Australia at the under-19 world cup in South Africa, but they have an exciting in-form batter replacing him.
Nineteen boundaries saw teenager Alex Tubb make 113 from 117 balls against Mowbray in second grade at Invermay Park last weekend.
Meanwhile, Lloyd is confident the Shamrocks' batting order can cover for arguably their best player and regular skipper Daniel Murfet who is on his honeymoon.
That depth includes off-season recruits Adam House and Sisitha Jayasinghe who bat in the top three.
Westbury will also be without Matty Allen who is away.
All-rounder Tom Garwood, who hasn't been available for much of the season, presents as a potential match-winner for Riverside given his slew of past achievements.
Incredibly, Westbury will play three different formats this weekend with their T20 on Friday, two-dayer on Saturday and one-day semi-final against South Launceston on Sunday.
The T20 match will be the ultimate short-form contest for the Cricket North sides as there is no statewide cup competition this year.
Riverside play Westbury at Windsor Park at 5.15pm on Friday.
