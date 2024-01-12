Returning Eagles spinner could prove decisive, young Shamrock to debut

There's still plenty happening in the Cricket North red-ball game despite short-form finals on either side of Saturday this weekend.
Friday's Twenty20 grand final and Sunday's Greater Northern Cup one-day semi-final bookend a three-day cricket bonanza.
Saturday could see a pair of intriguing run chases in the two-day format.
As The Examiner highlighted earlier this week, Mowbray will bring in Tassie Tigers player Jarrod Freeman as they endeavour to defend 230 against Riverside at Windsor Park.
Captain Luke Scott said it would be great to have the all-rounder back playing for the first time in a couple of years.
"He'll go a long to having a say who wins this game with his (right-arm) off-spin throughout the day."
Scott added the Eagles would likely look to control the game with Freeman at one end and the seamers attacking at the other.
Riverside's Tom Garwood (9) and Ben Kidd (5) resume at the crease with the Blues on 1-16.
Scott feels Mowbray finished with a par score given the favourable batting conditions and fast outfield.
"We certainly didn't bat them out of the game but it's put us in a winning position if we bowl well and take our chances."
Scott said the Eagles rued dropping a couple of catches in the final hour last Saturday which would have put them right on top.
Riverside captain Peter New agreed with Scott that 230 was about par.
But he knows the Blues, who gain Cooper Anthes from the Greater Northern Raiders, will need to knuckle down.
"Any time you have a decent score like over 200 on the board it takes some chasing," he said.
"But I'm pretty confident if we play the way we want to play we should be able to chase them down."
New said it was great to have Garwood's experience for the match.
The talented all-rounder has had limited availability this season.
"It's excellent for us ... you don't realise how much it changes the environment until you have (that experience) out there in the middle," he said.
He said the opener did well to survive a tricky 40-minute session at the end of play last Saturday.
Meanwhile, Westbury captain Joel Lloyd was stoked to reveal teenager Kristian House would make his first-grade debut when the Shamrocks resume batting against Launceston at NTCA no. 1.
He'll play alongside his dad Adam who switched to the Shamrocks from Hadspen this season.
"He's had a quick rise for us, he's come through third and fourth grade last season and played a fair few twos games this year and done well," Lloyd said.
The Shamrocks are 0-35 chasing the Lions' 180 with Sisitha Jayasinghe (18) and Jordan French (10) at the crease.
Lloyd wants to see his side put on a couple of significant partnerships just as Launceston did last week.
The Lions had captain Cam Lynch (66) and Charlie Taylor (26) combine at the top before first-drop Ben Humphrey added 32 runs.
Lynch said his team was working with a competitive total but had some work to do in the field.
"(The pitch) was probably worth a bit more than 180 last week, the outfield was pretty slow so we like to think on a normal-paced outfield, it was (worth) 220," he said.
He noted the bowling attack had been in good form and that pace bowler Archie Wilkinson was returning for day two.
South Launceston have the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.