From the Archives: Turnbull inspects silt, LISA's mini-golf course

What was happening in Launceston 15 years ago this week?
Then-opposition leader Malcolm Turnbull arrived to inspect a particularly silty Tamar River.
A new mini-golf course was being built at the Launceston Indoor Sports Area.
In sport news, Launceston handcyclist Rowan Bowles was pushing for a national handcycling series, two South Launceston players were selected for the state second XI side, and Strezlecki Time won the Scottsdale Cup.
Here's 100-plus photos The Examiner photographers collected during the week of January 8-14, 2009.
