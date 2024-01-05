The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Concern for missing Launceston man not seen since Christmas Eve

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 5 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concern for missing Launceston man not seen since Christmas Eve
Concern for missing Launceston man not seen since Christmas Eve

Tasmania Police have called for public information about a Launceston man who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help