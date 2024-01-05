Concern for missing Launceston man not seen since Christmas Eve

Tasmania Police have called for public information about a Launceston man who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.
Police and family are concerned for the welfare of 39-year-old Michael Fish, who was last seen near Meander Valley Road, Westbury, on December 24.
"He may be travelling in a silver van," Tasmania Police said in a statement.
"He is described as being about 183 centimetres tall, with a solid build, and short brown hair."
Anyone with information relating to Mr Fish's whereabouts is urged to call police on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au
