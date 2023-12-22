Freemasons dig deep for Empty Stocking Appeal

For the Launceston Army and Navy Freemasons Lodge, giving to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal is "enough reward of its own".
The local chapter contributed $1500 this week to the annual charity which aims to raise funds for Launceston's most in-need community members.
The Empty Stocking Appeal has so far raised close to $45,000 of its $90,000 target following recent contributions from the W.D. Booth Charitable Trust, Bunnings North Launceston, and many anonymous donors.
A member of the Freemasons, Don Thomas, said there was a great need of support from those less fortunate at this time of year.
"It's always nice to be able to give back, especially at the moment when the economy has left people with little money," Mr Thomas said.
"With the economic situation as it is, giving is a reward in itself."
The contribution raised by the Army and Navy lodge was initially $750, and was matched by the Freemasons Board of Benevolence, one of the organisation's key philanthropic arms.
The funds from the Appeal are evenly split between Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul, with the fundraiser running until December 31 with an aim of raising $90,000.
Donations can be made at participating newsagents; via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887); BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3); or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
