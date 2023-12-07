The Examiner
Were you at the Launceston Christmas parade last Saturday? Here are our pics

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
Updated December 7 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:31am
Thousands of people lined the streets of Launceston on Saturday, December 2, as the annual Christmas parade put on a spectacular show for the young and the young at heart.

