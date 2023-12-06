House of the Week | Contemporary and eco-friendly home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Introducing a masterpiece of modern living in the heart of a prestigious, tranquil enclave.
"This architectural gem, crafted in 2016, harmoniously blends luxury and sustainability with two 5KW solar power systems and solar hot water, exemplifying eco-friendly and economical living," Jeremy Wilkinson of Harcourts Launceston said.
Nestled at the end of a serene no-through street on a sprawling 1513 square-metre estate, it offers unrivalled privacy. Immaculate, landscaped gardens envelop the property, providing a picturesque backdrop for outdoor living.
"It allows you to entertain in style with a private patio featuring a high-end Weber BBQ suite, or to gather around the outdoor table in a second charming living area," Jeremy said.
Inside, high raked ceilings and premium finishes create an atmosphere of opulence. Floor-to-ceiling glazing floods the lounge and family spaces with natural light, complemented by electronic blinds for added convenience. A thoughtfully placed office off the kitchen/living area enhances functionality.
The open-plan kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, boasting timeless stone benchtops, top-tier appliances, and a butler's kitchen. Four double bedrooms with built-in or walk-in wardrobes offer ample space for relaxation, whilst the main suite is a sanctuary, featuring a lavish bathroom with a walk-in double rainfall shower, expansive walk-in wardrobe, and chic vanity. The main bathroom is equally indulgent, showcasing a freestanding deep bath and another rainfall shower.
A versatile studio space can be tailored to suit your needs, whether as a home gym, office, or rumpus room. Additional storage/utility space and a convenient powder room complete this functional area.
With a double remote-controlled garage offering seamless access to the main residence, and an additional triple garage with workshop space and mezzanine level, there is ample room for all your vehicles and projects. An extra-high triple carport adds yet another layer of convenience and protection for your caravan or boat.
The grounds are a horticultural delight, featuring raised vegetable plots, manicured lawns, and enchanting corners to explore. This property is the epitome of refined living.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.