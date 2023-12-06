Feature Property | 1900s cottage and chapel

The chapel detached garden room, with its arched doorway, windows and serene garden views, is truly an asset to the home. It may be used as a BnB - as it is currently part-time - or a glorious studio, granny flat or whatever you require. The chapel has had a complete renovation, and has a new roof and bathroom. The windows and doors of the chapel came from the local Presbyterian Church that was demolished in the 1970s and replaced with the Uniting Church in Longford.