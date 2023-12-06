Feature Property | 1900s cottage and chapel

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Welcome to an iconic 1900s cottage with a lovely detached studio.
The kitchen comes complete with a Tasmanian Oak kitchen and butchers block, belling gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher. There are two lovely bedrooms and two living rooms, which is complete with a wood-heater and a sandstone hearth.
The gardens are self sufficient and provide fruit trees - including fig - herbs, a veggie garden and loads of raspberries, blueberries and strawberries. The original floorboards are in excellent condition, and the roof has been replaced. The stunning rear atrium also gives loads of sun and warmth, and is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Off the sunroom is the laundry and studio or craft room.
The chapel detached garden room, with its arched doorway, windows and serene garden views, is truly an asset to the home. It may be used as a BnB - as it is currently part-time - or a glorious studio, granny flat or whatever you require. The chapel has had a complete renovation, and has a new roof and bathroom. The windows and doors of the chapel came from the local Presbyterian Church that was demolished in the 1970s and replaced with the Uniting Church in Longford.
There is plenty of room to improve on the BnB income as it has only been a part-time venture.
