Sunday, 3 December 2023
Holiday fever: Were you at the annual Launceston Christmas parade?

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
December 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Thousands of holiday revelers lined the streets of Launceston on Saturday, December 2, as the annual Christmas parade put on a spectacular show for the young and the young at heart.

