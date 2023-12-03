Holiday fever: Were you at the annual Launceston Christmas parade?

Thousands of holiday revelers lined the streets of Launceston on Saturday, December 2, as the annual Christmas parade put on a spectacular show for the young and the young at heart.
Even Santa Claus himself attended the joyous event, as 42 festive floats and their performers marched through the streets of the city starting at The Esplanade.
The Examiner photographer Paul Scambler was on hand to capture moments from the spectacular show for the young and the young at heart.
The 2023 theme was "It's Christmas let us all celebrate", which organiser City of Launceston Lions Club president Tracie Pearce said encouraged all members of the community to participate.
Check out more of the images captured at the joyous community occasion.
