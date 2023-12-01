From the Archives: Santa runs, cage fighting and Christmas dinners

It was all happening on this day in 2013.
Launcestonians decked out in red and green for the Santa Run near Churchill Park.
Albert Hall hosted crowds for Valor Cage Fighting.
The Newstead Harrier cross country awards dinner was held on unfamiliarly level terrain at the Kings Meadows Bowl Club.
Elsewhere, the Lady Gowrie Christmas dinner was held at Hotel Launceston, Sammy Murrell turned 21, and diners turned out in force to the Iron Horse Bar and Grill.
Did we snap you?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.