House of the Week | 'Roselea' - premium location and historic

Set over two impressive levels, this extraordinary residence is filled with natural light and has spacious rooms, high ceilings and classic original features throughout. From the bold statement staircase to the beautiful leadlight in doors and windows, every area of this house has something unique and special on offer. The floorplan is expansive to say the least, with three bedrooms along with a library that provides a fourth bedroom option if required. There are four living areas including a charming upstairs sunroom, an exquisite drawing room (formal lounge) and formal dining, with fold back doors to separate these spaces if needed.

