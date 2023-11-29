House of the Week | 'Roselea' - premium location and historic

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
The first word that springs to mind on entering this truly magnificent home is grand. Built in circa 1910 'Roselea' is a once in a lifetime prestige property and a rare gem in the Launceston sales market.
Rae of Flanagan Residential, said she loves the history of the property. "If the walls of this home could talk! Built in the 1910s, it has a lot of history."
Set over two impressive levels, this extraordinary residence is filled with natural light and has spacious rooms, high ceilings and classic original features throughout. From the bold statement staircase to the beautiful leadlight in doors and windows, every area of this house has something unique and special on offer. The floorplan is expansive to say the least, with three bedrooms along with a library that provides a fourth bedroom option if required. There are four living areas including a charming upstairs sunroom, an exquisite drawing room (formal lounge) and formal dining, with fold back doors to separate these spaces if needed.
"It's has just such diverse living spaces - they're just enormous," Rae said.
At the rear of the home is a large sitting room and an open plan kitchen and dining area, which leads out through French doors to the established leafy back garden and brick paved area. This setting is perfect to sit and enjoy a morning coffee in the sun.
The kitchen and bathrooms have deliberately been left for the next owner to make their own improvements, while the rest of the house has been meticulously updated with brand new floor coverings and freshly painted walls and ceilings. Big-ticket items such as a brand-new roof and full exterior painting have also been completed, ensuring the maintenance level here is minimal.
There is no doubting the house is the prize here, however the exceptional central location closely follows suit. How wonderful to have St Georges Square Park and all it offers right at the doorstep. Whether needing a barista coffee, the daily newspaper, a walk with the dog, a playground jaunt with the kids, or a Friday night takeaway from the food vans, this is one special spot. Leave the car at home and either catch the bus, or easily walk down to the CBD.
For buyer peace of mind, a Pre-Sale Building Inspection report has already been completed and provides evidence of excellent structural integrity.
