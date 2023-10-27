'Nonchalant' Longford drug trafficker went to Hobart with $30k of cocaine

A Longford man had $19,700 cash and 96 grams of cocaine when his car was pulled over and searched at Kempton.
Stephan Mark Hrvojevic pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance and dealing with the proceeds of crime in 2021.
The cocaine he was carrying was worth $30,000.
It is the second conviction for Hrvojevic for drug trafficking.
He was previously found guilty of trafficking on a controlled substance in 2017 when caught with 95 MDMA tablets in a supermarket car park in Launceston. He had sold up to 26,000 MDMA tablets between May 2016 and April 2017.
He was sentenced in February 2018 to 11 months jail but the sentence was wholly suspended for two years and ordered to perform 175 hours of community service.
In the latest case the court heard that police seized two mobile phones which indicated evidence of sales.
In an interview he claimed not to make much money from it.
Justice Robert Pearce said it was some hesitation that he gave Hrvojevic a second chance to avoid jail.
In discussion with defence lawyer Fran McCracken Justice Pearce said he was concerned that Hrvojevic did not seem to appreciate the seriousness of the offences.
Ms McCracken said his demeanour presented as nonchalant but it did not necessarily reflect his attitude.
In sentencing Justice Pearce said Hrvojevic,a painter and blaster, was well regarded by his employers.
He said he had not learned his lesson in 2018.
"It appears the message did not sink in," he said.
He said that prosecutors decided that only $4700 of the seized cash was proceeds of crime with the remainder for the purchase of a motorcycle.
Justice Pearce said that Hrvojevic would lose his job if he went to prison and with the alternative home detention order.
He sentenced him to 12 months jail which was wholly suspended and ordered he perform 240 hours of community service.
He warned Hrvojevic that prison would be inevitable if he offended again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.