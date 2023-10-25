The Examiner
Business lobby attacks proposed fire levy reforms as 'unfair burden'

By Benjamin Seeder
October 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey has criticised proposed government fire levy reforms. File picture
Business leaders have lambasted proposed reforms to funding of emergency services, saying the changes that could result in a jump in costs of thousands of dollars for some Tasmanians were "unconscionable" in a cost of living crisis.

