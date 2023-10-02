Launceston is home to a vibrant and bustling cafe culture.
From boutique coffee roasters to lively espresso bars or inviting cafes, Launceston has them all - and we've rounded up a few of our favourites below.
Where: 5/74-82 St John St, Launceston TAS 7250
Believe it or not, finding traceable, high-quality coffee beans in Tasmania was once a tall order.
Archana Brammall and Tim Brammall helped to change that in 2014 with Sweetbrew, which is now a benchmark for quality, transparency, and education in the industry.
When asked what makes a good coffee, Mrs Brammall said choosing the right beans was key.
"Understanding where coffee comes from is incredibly important," she said.
"Knowing who is involved, how it is done, who picks it, what plantation is involved means everybody benefits from it.
"1000s of hands touch the coffee bean before it gets into this cup that is drunk flippantly every day, so being respectful of the journey is an important part. When you have that knowledge, it creates your passion, which is reflected in your end result."
Ms Brammall also highlighted the importance of consistency for cafes.
"Like wine, coffee is very subjective. So not everyone is going to like or enjoy the coffee you produce," she said.
"But for the people that do, you want to consistently produce your particular cup of coffee at your establishment.
"That's what a good coffee shop is really aiming for."
Where: 56 George St, Launceston TAS 7250
If you need an excellent coffee in the CBD, Amelia Coffee Co. is a heavy hitter.
With a street service window for your convenience, this little cafe is an ideal spot to stop before (or during) work.
Where: 39 Paterson St, Launceston TAS 7250
This cafe punches well above its weight.
The shipping container turned coffee shop is a welcoming stop for workers on the move.
Stop by for a much-needed cuppa alongside a selection of sandwiches, cakes, and pastries.
Where: 65 Cimitiere St, Launceston TAS 7250
At Bread + Butter's Bake Shop, an offshoot of the main Bread + Butter location near Prince's Square, stop in for an espresso or grab a latte and rich, flaky croissant (made using Tasmanian Butter Co butter) to go.
Where: 121 Cimitiere St, St John St, Launceston TAS 7250
Run by a mother and daughter team, this Launnie business offers unique homewares, gifts, and, of course, espresso.
The store is a great stop to tackle your afternoon energy dip while being a treasure trove of gifts, accessories, and homewares.
Where: 10-14 Paterson St, Launceston TAS 7250
Even though it opened more than a decade ago, this cafe remains one of Launceston's best (and busiest).
Since 2012, Inside Cafe has been an excellent place to grab a coffee with friends or when you're on the go solo.
Where: 94 George St, Launceston TAS 7250
Small in size but epic in flavour, Alberto's Espresso is a Lilliputian coffee hut nestled in Launceston's CBD.
The local favourite is named after Alberto Santamaria, who previously owned and operated a beloved salon at the location.
Where: 38 Arthur St, East Launceston TAS 7250
If you need it, chances are Alps & Amici have it.
An independent food store, kitchen, and cafe all in one, Alps & Amici stocks a large range of local, Australian, and international food and produce, as well as a range of ready-made meals.
Where: 234 Wellington St, South Launceston TAS 7249, 71-75 Paterson St, Launceston TAS 7250, 278 West Tamar Hwy, Riverside TAS 7250
For any coffee lover landing in Launceston, Guerrilla Espresso has to be your first stop. With multiple locations throughout the city, grabbing a quality coffee to go has never been easier.
Where: 2-4 Invermay Rd, Invermay TAS 7248
Housed in a former power station, this cafe is perfect for mums, students, tourists, and foodies alike.
With an extensive breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu made with seasonal and locally sourced produce, Blue Inc. is sure to have something for everyone.
