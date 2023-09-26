A man who crashed his car through a fence has stayed out of jail, but was given a lengthy disqualification and hefty fine.
Christopher Mark Poke, 28, of Ravenswood was convicted of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor at the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 26.
Police told the court they were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Ravenswood about 7.50pm on June 13, and found Poke had driven his car through the fence of a house on Rosny Street.
Officers at the scene noted Poke was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and smelled strongly of alcohol.
He was taken to Launceston Police Station where breath analysis returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.215, which Poke said was the result of his consuming vodka and "three to four" Mercury ciders.
He also told officers he was driving to the Sunnyhill Tavern.
Defence counsel James Oxley said Poke had received news that his infant son had been taken to hospital, a message conveyed by a friend rather than the child's mother.
Mr Oxley said Poke and the woman were estranged and the circumstances were enough to cause Poke to burst into tears, and the alcohol was intended to help the man cope with the situation.
The defence said other people at Poke's house were having a get-together and had no regard for the man's feelings, which made matters worse.
"They were having a good time, laughing and carrying on," Mr Oxley said.
"They seemed not to care."
Mr Oxley said this frustrated Poke to the point he decided to drive to the tavern - his mother's workplace.
"He was driving to see his mother, to talk to her," he said.
"It was a really bad decision, and he regrets making it."
Mr Oxley said Poke was "deeply disappointed" in his behaviour that night, and "detests drink driving" as Poke's best friend had died in a drink driving-related crash.
Mr Oxley said Poke had abstained from drinking since that night.
Magistrate Simon Brown said it was the first drink-driving offence Poke had committed, and the circumstances were far from ordinary.
"They were very unusual circumstances," Mr Brown said.
"However, how you thought drinking was any use to your son was beyond me."
Mr Brown said the offence was very serious, but given Poke's personal circumstances and visible remorse, prison was not the only sentencing option.
Mr Brown fined Poke $2000 and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.