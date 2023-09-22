A Tasmanian paramedic who has worked in the service for 18 years says the ambulance service is "worked to the bone" and needs more staffing resources and support.
Paramedic Simone Haigh said the service needed more paramedics, but also support staff such as managers, clinical supports and educators.
Ms Haigh said paramedics on fixed-term contracts are leaving the service, adding to the stress, where ambulance shifts cannot be covered and the ramping issue made worse.
READ MORE: Analysis of doctor closures in Tasmania
She said paramedics were "struggling", and stressed the importance of being able to cover every shift so that patients are provided the best care, and their safety is ensured.
"The government has really let us down to cover all our shifts, we are currently dropping shifts in every region," Ms Haigh said.
"When people are tired, and busy, and just absolutely worked to the bone, they start to call in sick, they go off on workers comp," she said.
"We have so many people on fixed term contracts that are leaving...we have people leaving to find permanent work elsewhere."
This month, Labor questioned the legislative council on paramedic numbers and shifts. It was revealed;
It also showed low numbers of graduate paramedics being offered permanent employment;
Labor health spokeswoman Anita Dow said insecure working arrangements were making it extremely difficult to recruit and retain paramedics, and sent a message to workers their skills and contributions were not valued by the state.
"The government must urgently fill vacant paramedic positions and provide more permanent work if it is to address Tasmania's health crisis," Ms Dow said.
"Health Minister Guy Barnett has done little to instil confidence in our paramedic workforce, which has resulted in unfilled shifts, further pressure on regional ambulance stations and chronic ramping."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said 220 paramedics and dispatch officers had been employed since 2014, and that the government had filled 48 paramedic positions from a 2021 election commitment.
He said 23 interns, from the 2023 graduate program are working as interns with Ambulance Tasmania.
"We are also permanently funding positions created on a temporary basis during COVID, including 36 permanent frontline paramedic positions created in the North West with recruitment continuing."
A health department spokesperson said all graduate paramedics are invited to apply for a position in the services.
"All recruitment decisions are made on a case-by-case basis through merit-based selection, and a number of last year's graduates have already accepted permanent roles," they said.
"Recruitment efforts are also underway, including the recent London Jobs Fair, to fill frontline and operational support vacancies across the state."
Regarding staff vacancies, they said these occur primarily due to absences such as short notice sick leave.
"When shifts are unable to be filled with casual employees or through overtime, operational plans are enacted to ensure Tasmanians needs are met," they said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.