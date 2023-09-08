The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

A Clockwork Orange, Sleeping Beauty, exhibitions, workshops and lectures

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angie Collins in the Launceston Player's production of "A Clockwork Orange". Picture by Declan Durrant.
Angie Collins in the Launceston Player's production of "A Clockwork Orange". Picture by Declan Durrant.

A Clockwork Orange

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.