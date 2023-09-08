A Clockwork Orange
7-16 September
A Clockwork Orange takes place in a futuristic city governed by a repressive, totalitarian super-State. In this society, ordinary citizens have fallen into a passive stupor of complacency, blind to the insidious growth of a rampant youth culture.
The protagonist of the story is Alex, a fifteen-year-old who leads a small gang of teenage criminals. After a night skirmish which goes horribly wrong Alex is arrested and sentenced to fourteen years in prison.
The Laucneston Players bring an female adaptation of Anthony Burgess' novel, describing it as the "riskiest show the Players have ever done."
A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music will run at Launceston's Earl Arts Centre from Thursday, September 7, until Saturday, September 16 and is recommended for mature audiences.
The Royal Czech Ballet presents Sleeping Beauty
10 September
The Royal Czech Ballet returns to the Princess Theatre, with their presentation of the classic masterpiece Sleeping Beauty.
Sleeping Beauty follows the story of Princess Aurora. When the King does not invite the bad fairy Carabosse to the Princess' christening, she casts a spell on the Princess that will mean she will die if pricked by a needle from the age of 16.
The King tries to protect his daughter by banning all needles in the Kingdom. However, Princess Aurora accidentally pricks her finger on her sixteenth birthday.
100 years later, a handsome prince stumbles upon the Sleeping Beauty, Princess Aurora, where she is awoken from her sleep and witchcraft is defeated.
Sleeping Beauty premiers September 10 at Princess Theatre, with tickets available online through Theatre North's website.
Seeing Things
Till 29 September
Jill Eastley is displaying her latest exhibition at Windsor Gallery called Seeing Things.
Eastley is presenting a series of new collages and monoprints at the Riverside Community Precinct from late August, with an official opening on Friday, September 1.
Composed of 25 pieces, Seeing Things collects large- and small-scale works from Eastley's past two years of creative output in her new chosen medium.
An accomplished ceramicist, her early work began with clay and metal - particularly bronze - alongside print work. But recently, Eastley has been consumed with collage: art in which pieces of paper, fabric and other ephemera are arranged and stuck down onto a supporting surface
Seeing Things will be opened by Glover Prize Finalist and local artist Dr Edna Broad, on Friday, September 1, from 4 to 5.30pm, with all pieces available for purchase.
Kelp: Jewellery making workshop with Vicki West
14 & 16 September
Vicki West, pakana artist considers kelp very important material for her work.
Through her expertise you will explore a precious cultural resource, which for Vicki, is a metaphor of survival.
The decline of Kelp forests due to global warming is a mirror of how natural resources are being over exploited.
Using Kelp and other materials from the north-east of Tasmania, Vicki reminds the interconnection First Nation People have to natural world and our obligation to respect and protect it. At QVMAG Royal Park. Tickets from QVMAG website.
Launceston Historical Society lecture
September 17
Marion Sargent from the Launceston Historical Society will be presenting a talk called JM Haenke's architectural legacy
The architect Johannus Martyn Haenke worked in Launceston for nearly three and a half years from 1903 to 1906. He left behind a small number of significant buildings, despair amongst other architects, and a broken heart.
This lecture will trace Haenke's early days in Ipswich, the buildings he designed in Launceston, some of his private life, and his achievements in California and beyond.
Marion Sargent is president of the Launceston Historical Society and spent 26 years as a librarian with the State Library of Tasmania. She is passionate about history and loves researching.
2pm in the Meeting Room at Queen Victoria Museum, Inveresk. LHS members free, visitors $5. Contact: launcestonhistory@gmail.com
World Street Eats 2023
September 17
Launceston's Civic Square is playing host to a family friendly market, celebrating the diversity we have here in our community.
World Street Eats aims to create a venue where locals and visitors can experience authentic cuisine and internationally-inspired flavours, diverse art and entertainment, and experience the culture of our diverse heritages.
You'll experience delicious international food, music and other culturally-relevant activities in a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere.
Come along to Civic Square and immerse yourself in a worldly culinary experience right here in Northern Tasmania.
Borderlands by Van Diemen's Band
October 25
Van Diemen's Band invites you to explore the historic borderlands of Europe. For centuries, generations of composers wrote music as their homelands changed ownership under their feet. Cultural overlaps at the border fringes created a fascinating musical backdrop to the tumult of the Thirty Years War and the meeting of cultures at the edges of the Holy Roman and Ottoman Empires.
Julia Fredersdorff, artistic director/violin, has curated a programme that explores the sublime simplicity of music of the early baroque period. The concert also features a new commissioned work by by Donald Nicolson, written especially for the programme. At the Scottsdale Mechanics' Institute Hall at 6pm.
