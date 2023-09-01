Reducing bed block at the LGH

I HAVE been told by people in the health and aged care sectors that a person who is going to an aged care facility from hospital can wait in hospital for a bed to become available in the facility of their choice.
Would it not be better for the person to be discharged into an appropriate facility with an available bed and to transfer to their preferred facility when a bed becomes available there?
This might reduce some of the bed blocks at the LGH.
Pamela Hoban, Waverley
I HAVE just participated as a storyteller for the second time at last weekend's Launceston Storytelling Festival. I believe it is the third year for this event. As someone who has participated in similar events on the mainland I wish to congratulate all those who took part in what I regard as a truly unique festival with enormous potential as it gathers momentum. In my opinion, there is nothing like it in Australia, and it is a credit to both the audience and the storytellers who performed. Those who have gone before have left Tasmania, and particularly Launcestonians with a fascinating storytelling legacy, and I will spread the word that your city is well worth a visit for next year's event. I really enjoyed it, and was pleasantly surprised at the talent worth developing in Launceston. Can the organisers please, please keep up the good work which in years to come will put Launceston on the map.
Jim Brown, Wandin North VIC
I READ with interest the costs that haven't been spoken about regarding the change of scenery in AFL in Tassie. We all have heard about the Stadium's so-called costs.
But what are the costs of the High-Performance Centre, oval and staff, etc?
And there's another one or two, the Tassie VFL side and staff, the AFLW side and staff, quite a few more millions there I would think.
How about the AFL and the liberal Government give the taxpayers a budget on what they are going to spend?
I love my footy like most people in Tasmania, but at what cost?
Reg Lyons, Legana
I WRITE in response to Beris Hansberry (The Examiner, August 29). It is sad that Mr Hansberry feels that a number of us are racist because we are choosing to vote No. All we were doing is exercising our freedom of thought and speech when choosing how we will vote. Our opinion may be different from Mr Hansberry but in an egalitarian democracy like Australia this should not be an issue. I do not agree with many of the comments made by Mr Hansberry but that is just my opinion. He, like me, has a right to his opinion as well and I fully support that. I guess that he feels that only his opinion should be seen as correct. Sounds a little one-sided to me. Maybe a lack of understanding of how democracy works is behind his comments. That's a No from me then.
Peter Williams, Launceston
I COULDN'T help smile when reading The Examiner (August 26) with the statement from Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff about the L.G.H. emergency department figures. The monthly data figures were not very good but most people can read that themselves. We do not need Ms Woodruff to tell us that it is not good.
What we need to hear from Ms Woodruff is what The Greens are going to do about it.
In the same article, Labor's Anita Dow says the same thing. Don't they realise that most people can read that?
If Ms Dow and the Labor Party want to get into power in the next election, they should be telling us now what they are going to do to fix the health system.
I totally agree that things are not good but I am sick of these people constantly criticising the system without having any answers.
Tell everyone how you are going to repair the system then maybe we will vote you in.
Don't wait till a month before the election.
Cyril Patmore, Poatina
IT IS not a choice between being positive or negative, but Yes or a No to a question. If the question goes against one's principles, one is being very positive when voting No.
Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.