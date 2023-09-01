Reducing bed block at the LGH

I HAVE just participated as a storyteller for the second time at last weekend's Launceston Storytelling Festival. I believe it is the third year for this event. As someone who has participated in similar events on the mainland I wish to congratulate all those who took part in what I regard as a truly unique festival with enormous potential as it gathers momentum. In my opinion, there is nothing like it in Australia, and it is a credit to both the audience and the storytellers who performed. Those who have gone before have left Tasmania, and particularly Launcestonians with a fascinating storytelling legacy, and I will spread the word that your city is well worth a visit for next year's event. I really enjoyed it, and was pleasantly surprised at the talent worth developing in Launceston. Can the organisers please, please keep up the good work which in years to come will put Launceston on the map.

