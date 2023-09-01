The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Reducing bed block at the LGH

September 1 2023 - 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reducing bed block at the LGH
Reducing bed block at the LGH

I HAVE been told by people in the health and aged care sectors that a person who is going to an aged care facility from hospital can wait in hospital for a bed to become available in the facility of their choice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.