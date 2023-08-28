A desire to make a difference is spurring on Cecily Rosol to volunteer for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum campaign.
The Launceston community worker is one of 674 Tasmanians volunteering for Yes23.
She has been pitching in over the past three months, saying she wanted to do something meaningful.
"I wanted to contribute to a change that will make a difference to lives of Indigenous Australians and Indigenous Tasmanians," Ms Rosol said.
"It's a way to respect them, to acknowledge them, and this is a way of restoring justice to Indigenous Australians."
Yes23 volunteers knocked on 1257 doors last weekend in Tasmania, and is supported by 12 groups across the state.
While advocates for a Voice to Parliament visited Launceston early in the campaign trail, in July, further community forums are planned statewide.
That includes a public panel representing both sides of the campaign with member of the referendum working group Marcia Langton and Tasmanian Aboriginal leader, no campaigner Michael Mansell.
The Voice to Truth: Journey to the Referendum will be held at Hobart's UTAS campus on Thursday, August 31.
Mr Mansell has previously stated that a constitutional change was no guarantee of Indigenous rights into the future, progress on Closing the Gap or an end to racism.
Meanwhile, Girl Guides Tasmania has also thrown its support behind a Yes vote.
Girl Guides Tasmania state commissioner said they saw it as a "real step forward for our country".
"Our group has over 400 youth members, over 200 adult members and countless volunteers strong, and all are in support of the movement," said Ms Durran.
The organisation's chief executive Katrina Spark said they were encouraging the guiding community to continue to have conversations about the Voice and its importance.
"This referendum is about belonging and we are proud to endorse the Yes campaign in listening, recognising and respecting," Ms Spark said.
"Let's come together for a better future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and all Australians."
