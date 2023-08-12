The Examiner
Labor's Anita Dow says better access to cardiac care needed

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:33am, first published 5:30am
Labor's health spokesperson Anita Dow said Tasmania's cardiac care must be a priority for the government. Picture by Paul Scambler
With Tasmania having some of the highest rates of cardiac disease nationwide, Labor is calling on the government to prioritise cardiac health by releasing the findings of a review into the state's cardiac services.

