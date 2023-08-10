The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Review: Launceston College's Be More Chill is 'professional standard'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One thing is certain: no one should envy the students of today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Arts Reporter

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.