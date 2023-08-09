High school drama will become stage drama in Launceston College's latest high-concept coming-of-age production arriving at the Princess Theatre this week.
The "rocking sci-fi musical" Be More Chill will premiere this Wednesday with its story of growing up, finding yourself and what people do to get what they want.
Mr Mitchell - who has directed the college's three previous musicals - said Be More Chill was a story of "being true to yourself".
"[It's about] not listening to those voices in your head and just backing yourself in friendship, because friendship comes first," he said.
Since premiering in 2015, Be More Chill has been performed in seasons on Broadway and London's West End.
It follows the story of Jeremy Heere, just an average teenager - until he finds out about "The Squip", a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most.
But is it worth the risk?
"We look at issues that are really topical at the moment [when selecting the production]," Mr Mitchell said.
"This show touches on an AI supercomputer that tries to teach him how to be more chill - I think AI is pretty topical right now."
The musical's cast numbers 120 of the college's students - along with crew, band and staff - each of whom have been working hard in rehearsals since early February.
"Every year, the production just seems to go up another notch," Mr Mitchell said.
The musical hosts original music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and is based on Ned Vizzini's 2004 novel of the same name.
It also has been picked up for film adaptation by Disney.
The Examiner was given a peak behind the curtain ahead of Be More Chill's opening night premiere on Wednesday, August 9.
The college students performed two of the show's extravagant, comedic numbers: the songs More Than Survive and The Smartphone Hour (Rich Set a Fire).
Year 11 Launceston College student Bailey Landeg led the first number as Be More Chill's star role, Jeremy.
"Jeremy's real geek, you know, he's a quote, unquote loser," Bailey said.
"He hears about this Japanese computer in the form of a pill that he can take and it implants in his brain, but he's doing this because he likes this girl.
"He just wants a happier life."
Bailey sweeps through the preview number, More Than Survive, with his striking singing voice, but it shouldn't surprise - it's not his Princess Theatre debut.
In 2018, he graced his local stage playing the drums as Freddy in Andrew Lloyd-Webber's professional, Australian Tour of School of Rock.
Bailey has also played bass guitar with the Launceston folk-rock band Captain O'Briens Craic.
The young star - who falls in love with the aforementioned girl, Christine, played by Meg Chapmen - is a reflection of the production's quality and the College's aspirations to "continuously top last year".
Launceston College's production of Be More Chill will premiere at the Princess Theatre on Wednesday, August 8, and runs until Saturday, August 12.
Tickets are still available at the Theatre North website.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
