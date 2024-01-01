The Examiner
'It was an honour': Heartfelt tributes for well respected doctor

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
January 2 2024 - 4:30am
Associate Professor Alasdair MacDonald served as the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) Director of Medicine. File picture
A well-respected Launceston doctor has been remembered as an "outstanding and compassionate" healthcare leader who worked tirelessly for the northern Tasmanian community.

