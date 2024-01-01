'It was an honour': Heartfelt tributes for well respected doctor

A well-respected Launceston doctor has been remembered as an "outstanding and compassionate" healthcare leader who worked tirelessly for the northern Tasmanian community.
Associate Professor Alasdair Bruce MacDonald, who served as the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) Director of Medicine, died on December 25.
Dr MacDonald started his career as a fourth-year medical student at the LGH in 1985, where he worked for 10 years, and returned again in 1999, following a brief appointment interstate.
Dr MacDonald achieved many notable appointments during his lifetime: he was a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Tasmania, former chair of the Tasmanian Lead Clinicians body and the National Clinicians body, chairperson for the Clinical Advisory Committee to the Independent Hospital Pricing Authority and was on the Healthcare Homes Implementation Advisory Committee for the College of Medicine.
He was also a past Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) board member, the Adult Medicine Division president, and the Internal Medicine Society of Australia and New Zealand president.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said he extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr MacDonald.
"Alasdair was an outstanding doctor, administrator, and leader who was passionate about providing the best possible care for the greater Launceston community," Mr Barnett said.
"[He] was not just a co-worker but a friend to many, providing care, leadership, and compassion to patients and colleagues across a long career.
"The thoughts and heartfelt condolences of the entire Launceston community go out to Alasdair's family, friends, and all those within the Department and staff who have been affected by this devastating loss.
"Vale Alasdair MacDonald."
Labor Bass MP Michelle O'Byrne said she sends her "most heartfelt and deepest of sympathies" to all who loved and worked with Dr MacDonald.
"Alasdair was one of the finest people I've ever met, and it was an honour to work with him during my time as the former Minister for Health," Ms O'Byrne said.
"He was intelligent and pragmatic but with an incredible passion and vision. He was dedicated to public health access. He was also charming, kind, and really funny.
"But beyond his skill and his commitment to health and to people, there was his overwhelming love for his wife and family, and enormous pride in his kids who brought him such joy and he was clearly besotted with his new grandson."
