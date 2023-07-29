The Examiner
The Sydney Dance Company performance Ascent is coming to Theatre North

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
July 29 2023 - 3:00pm
The Sydney Dance Company will perform the triple-billed show, Ascent, at Princess Theatre on August 3. Picture by Pedro Greig
The Sydney Dance Company will perform the triple-billed show, Ascent, at Princess Theatre on August 3. Picture by Pedro Greig

Sydney Dance Company's contemporary dance performance Ascent, which brims with movement, emotion and experimentation, will arrive at The Princess Theatre in August.

