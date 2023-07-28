The Examiner
Housing Australia Future Fund to return to the Senate

By Matt Maloney
July 29 2023 - 6:30am
Greens leader Adam Bandt says "bring it on" to an early election.
News that the government plans to reintroduce the Housing Australia Future Fund bill to the Senate next week could be seen as an act of futility, an effort to place pressure on the Greens to get out of the way of a housing affordability solution, or a threat to dissolve parliament and send voters to an early election.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

