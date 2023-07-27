The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

New literature to improve lives of intersex Tasmanians

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simone-lisa Anderson and Morgan Carpenter at the launch of resources to improve the lives of intersex people. Picture Rod Thompson
Simone-lisa Anderson and Morgan Carpenter at the launch of resources to improve the lives of intersex people. Picture Rod Thompson

In an Australian first, the LGBTQIA+ support service 'Working It Out' has launched resources designed to improve the health and wellbeing outcomes of intersex Tasmanians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.