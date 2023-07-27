In an Australian first, the LGBTQIA+ support service 'Working It Out' has launched resources designed to improve the health and wellbeing outcomes of intersex Tasmanians.
The resources, part of the Better Lives project and funded by the Tasmanian Community Fund (TCF), were developed by leading health and education professionals from around Australia to help support the Tasmanian intersex community.
Intersex is an umbrella term that describes bodies that fall outside the strict male/female binary, including innate variations in sexual anatomy, reproductive organs, hormonal patterns, and/or chromosome patterns.
Working It Out project officer, Better Lives project officer, and co-author of the literature, Simone-Lisa Anderson, said as the needs of the intersex community were becoming better understood, the demand for resources had increased.
"There are 40 plus variations that come under the intersex umbrella, so the health outcomes and options are very diverse," she said.
"I've had many positive conversations with people who have said that we need this kind of support, and we need to ensure that it's made widely available, not just in Tasmania but across the country."
Ms Anderson said the literature focuses on capacity building within the intersex community.
"Being intersex doesn't change who someone is," she said.
"When a diagnosis is made, it is important that the patient understands all sex characteristics are normal.
"It is a natural part of our species' diversity, but because the variations are 'between our legs', it was previously too taboo to discuss."
Intersex Human Rights Australia executive director Morgan Carpenter said a lack of understanding and education could lead to poor outcomes for intersex people.
"The outcomes for children with innate variations to their sex characteristics have been very poor in the past," Mr Carpenter said.
"Young children were undergoing non-consensual surgeries to make them 'more female' or 'more male', which is against their human rights.
"Sometimes, it was done with the best intentions by parents as it's very common for people to either get very medicalized information or information that presumes an experience of identity that people don't necessarily share."
TCF chairperson Sally Darke said the early success of Working It Out's educational resources highlighted the need in the community.
"We know education increases understanding and empathy, and by providing this literature to people, we hope it will make a difference to the health and wellbeing outcomes of intersex Tasmanians."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.