The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Environment Plan for Bass Strait seismic testing open for comment

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:07pm, first published July 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Southern Rock Lobster, one of the many species scientists say could be impacted by the testing. File picture
A Southern Rock Lobster, one of the many species scientists say could be impacted by the testing. File picture

Scientists across Australia who say a proposed seismic survey for oil and gas in the Bass Strait will endanger marine life are encouraging Tasmanians to weigh in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.