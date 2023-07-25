Scientists across Australia who say a proposed seismic survey for oil and gas in the Bass Strait will endanger marine life are encouraging Tasmanians to weigh in.
The proposed seismic testing will cover 5.5 million hectares of ocean in the Otway Basin, offshore from Victoria and Tasmania.
The energy regulator National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA), responsible for the health, safety, integrity, and environmental management of offshore oil and gas operations in Australian Commonwealth waters, have released an Environment Plan (EP) for seismic testing in the region.
The EP is currently open for public comment until August 11.
NOPSEMA said the public comment process provides an opportunity for community members to raise issues about environmental management matters that have not yet been considered in the EP.
Surfrider Foundation Tasmania marine scientist Ally King intends to put in a submission opposing the testing, which she says could damage the marine ecosystem in a wide area.
"One of the biggest problems with these EPs is that they are huge and complicated. And we've only got 30 days to comment on all of this," she said.
"30 days, in my opinion, isn't long enough to look at all this information. And I've been working on this type of thing for about four years now, and I'm still finding it extremely difficult."
According to NOPSEMA, marine seismic surveys are one of the first steps in the offshore petroleum exploration process and are conducted as part of the process to identify potential hydrocarbon reservoirs below the sea floor.
Ms King said while she isn't opposed to conducting marine surveys, she said a "measure twice cut once" approach must be taken.
"The science that's been done around seismic testing is very minimal," she said.
"Scientists have been focusing on the impacts for commercially valuable species, such as Southern Rock Lobster and scallops because they're important for local industry.
"And the science that has been conducted shows seismic testing causes mortality in scallops and harms lobsters.
"But this is only examining individual species; it has not focused on the overall effects on ecosystems or how individual effects will interact with the greater ecosystems."
Ms King said more research must be done to determine the impact on marine life, local communities, and the Tasmanian economy.
"Many Tasmanians rely on the oceans as a source of sustenance and income," she said.
"The commercial fishing sector is just an example of one group who will be affected."
Ms King said she encourages people to take action.
"You are a powerful person; you can contribute," she said.
"Educate yourself, read up, and learn about seismic testing and what it means for you and your community.
"There are many resources online, on our website, on how to get involved. Just having a conversation with your friends and making it known that this is happening to our oceans and that we are at risk is so important."
To learn more about the Otway Basin 3D Multi-client Marine Seismic Survey or provide a submission to NOPSEMA, visit https://consultation.nopsema.gov.au/environment-division/7199/.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
