New GP provider set to service regional community

Despite a spate of GP closures across regional Tasmania, East Coast patients can rest easy that they will continue to have access to a health care provider on an ongoing basis.
After an extensive procurement process, two health care practices in the Glamorgan Spring Bay municipality have secured a five year contract with community health agency Cohealth.
In May 2023, the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council announced it was seeking expressions of interest from a service provider to enter arrangements with the council to operate the East Coast Health at Triabunna and the Bicheno General Practice at Bicheno.
The council took over the tender after the previous health care provider closed in April 2021.
Glamorgan Spring Bay Council Mayor Cheryl Arnol said the council is committed to providing access to quality health care to the East Coast community.
"We're aware that GP accessibility and the health system in Tasmania has not been meeting everyone's needs equally and we know that people simply want to be able to access the health services and clinicians they need, when they need them," she said.
Cr Arnol said the council was excited to welcome the new clinic to the community.
"The tender process revealed Cohealth as an experienced pair of hands to operate the two medical practices, having extensive expertise in managing medical practices and primary health services," Cr Arnol said.
Cr Arnol said she saw a "great alignment" between the values of the community and those of Cohealth.
Cohealth chief executive Nicole Bartholomeusz said the organisation is passionate about creating healthy communities and excited to be joining the Glamorgan Spring Bay community.
"This is a vibrant and unique community and we're looking forward to helping people live happier and healthier lives," said Ms Bartholomeusz.
Ms Bartholomeusz said Cohealth has already started to develop a deep understanding of the health issues facing the Tasmanian East Coast community.
"The Triabunna and Bicheno medical centre teams are highly skilled and committed, delivering great care every day, and they are a vital asset to the ongoing operation. It's important that we maintain continuity of care for patients by retaining excellent staff," she said.
