Last year, Launceston woman Larissa Williams quite literally received a "gift of lifetime" when she was given a new kidney and pancreas.
In most cases, a person will die if they do not have an organ transplant.
For Mrs Williams, her transplant also meant an improved quality of life, or as she puts it, "a new lease on life".
"It was the most incredible gift I could have received," she said.
"It really gave me a second chance at life.
"I hope that my donors family know how special my transplant is to me.
"And that a little piece of their loved one will live on, I hope that's a comfort to them."
In the months leading up to her transplant, Mrs Williams became increasingly weaker and short of breath.
"After what seemed like a while of having no contact, I called my renal team and was told there were a few 'close calls' where a transplant was almost considered possible, but the organ matches were not quite viable," she said.
"My renal nurse comforted me saying my time would come, and hopefully it would be soon.
"Not even two days later, I was off to Melbourne, going into theatre to be operated on."
Mrs Williams recalls seeing her pancreas and kidney in the operating theatre as the doctors prepared for surgery.
"It was surreal," she said.
"The organs were sitting there, ready to be transplanted. Surprisingly the pancreas was quite large.
"It was the only time I thought 'nope, I can't do this' but of course I did do it, and I'm so glad I did."
Mrs Williams hopes that by sharing her story, more people will sign up to become an organ donor.
"If anyone's thinking been thinking about donating, please do," she said.
"Have that conversation with your family, because it does save so many lives."
For more information about becoming an organ and tissue donor, visit www.donatelife.gov.au
