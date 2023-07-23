The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

Launceston's Larissa Williams receives kidney and pancreas transplant

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
July 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year, Larissa Williams received a lifechanging kidney and pancreas transplant. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Last year, Larissa Williams received a lifechanging kidney and pancreas transplant. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Last year, Launceston woman Larissa Williams quite literally received a "gift of lifetime" when she was given a new kidney and pancreas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.