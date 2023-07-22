While many Australians say they support organ and tissue donations, statistics show that only one in three are actually registered.
However, Tasmania is outdoing the national average, with about 48 per cent of the population registered as organ and tissue donors as of 2022.
The King Island, Dorset and Hobart are some of the top municipalities where people are registered as donors, while the West Coast takes the top spot with almost 62 per cent of the population registered.
In Launceston alone, more than 27,884 people are registered as organ and tissue donors.
This week is DonateLife Week, Australia's major public awareness campaign to encourage more Australians to sign up and support organ and tissue donation.
Running from July 23 to July 30, DonateLife Week promotes talking to your family and friends about becoming a donor.
DonateLife Tasmania medical director Dr Andrew Turner said families are much more likely to agree if their loved one was registered and they knew they wanted to be a donor.
"We'd love to see more people talking about registering as an organ and tissue donor with their family, friends and work colleagues. The life of someone they love could depend on it," Dr Turner said.
"We know that the more Australians who register as organ and tissue donors, the more lives can be changed and saved.
"Organ donation saves lives. It's that simple.
"Registering as an organ donor only takes one minute at donatelife.gov.au or just three taps in your Medicare app - but that minute could give someone a lifetime."
Sadly in 2022, around 30 Australians died while wait listed for an organ transplant.
DonateLife Tasmania executive officer Davin Hibberd said there are currently about 1800 people on the organ wait list.
"To help them, we need more Australians to register and to tell their family their wishes," Mr Hibberd said.
"Your family will always be asked to support your decision before organ donation goes ahead. They are much more likely to agree if they know you want to be a donor.
"Last year, 57 Tasmanians received a transplant last year, and 18 Tasmanians who died gave the incredible gift of life and became donors."
Mr Hibberd said one organ donor can save the lives of up to seven people and change the lives of many more through eye and tissue donation.
"Anyone aged 16 and over can sign up online," he said.
"It doesn't matter how old you are, your medical history, your lifestyle, what country you're from or how healthy you are - you can still register as an organ and tissue donor."
