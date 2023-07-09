A Launceston school has been nominated alongside the top eight in the country for a prestigious education award.
Scotch Oakburn College is in the running for The Educator magazine's 2023 National Awards in educational excellence for its school-wide 15-year Strategic Plan.
The College's strategic plan outlines the school's future over the next decade and a half, including projects like a $6 million inquiry and environmental centre and educational direction.
The Educator award for Best School Strategic Plan is given out annually and recognises an Australian school's plan for its school community through its "needs and business objectives".
The awards are some of the industries most coveted and recognise the outstanding achievements of Australia's top performing education professionals and institutions.
Scotch Oakburn's Strategic Plan sets out a "vision for the evolution of the College over the coming 15 years" - a timeframe chosen for the school's youngest learners in Early Learning to graduate; from 2021 to 2035.
School principal Andy Muller said the plan had been the result of 18 months of research and planning, and to be in the running for the national award was a "big thumbs up" for the direction the school is heading.
"We're extremely proud to have been shortlisted for this award and we feel it's a great example of the wider work we're doing," Mr Muller said.
"A great deal of work was put into this project and to be amongst these other schools, when they're also doing such incredible things, is a testament to that."
The college has been recognised previously for its "innovative program" The Enterprise Workshop, as well as its $10 million science and mathematics centre, Helix.
The Best School Strategic Plan award is being contested between schools from Western Australia, Ballarat, Toowomba, South Australia and Scotch, which is the only Tasmanian representative.
The award ceremony this year will be held in Sydney, on August 11, with Mr Muller and other school representatives travelling to city with fingers crossed.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
