The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Scotch Oakburn College announced as National Innovation Winner

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
November 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scotch Oakburn College principal Andy Muller and Director of Curriculum Sarah Lillywhite. Picture by Rod Thompson

A national award recognising innovation has been given to Scotch Oakburn College for a new student-led entrepreneurial workshop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.